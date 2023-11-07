Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Decreases Stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 498,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,131 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund were worth $9,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC raised its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 15,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 17,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Price Performance

LDP opened at $17.39 on Tuesday. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.16 and a 12-month high of $21.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.53.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.131 per share. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th.

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 5, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

