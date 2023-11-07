Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Grows Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,313 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in Union Pacific by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,893 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Eley Financial Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.3% during the second quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc now owns 18,735 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.1% in the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 0.7% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,133 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $213.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $209.71 and a 200 day moving average of $208.89. The firm has a market cap of $129.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $240.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays cut their target price on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.96.

View Our Latest Report on Union Pacific

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,850.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,974 shares of company stock worth $2,416,899. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.