Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $18.21 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 109.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,376 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 0.9% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $18,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $138.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.29. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $130.89 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.