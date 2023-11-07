Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $7.36 Million Stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,987 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned about 0.81% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $7,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 4,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201 shares during the period. B&D White Capital Company LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA acquired a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,220,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,640,000.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA IWC opened at $97.16 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.89. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $90.70 and a 12-month high of $122.75. The company has a market cap of $782.10 million, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Micro-Cap ETF

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

