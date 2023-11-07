Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Increases Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,870 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.55.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $104.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.42. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.02 and a fifty-two week high of $120.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.76. The company has a market capitalization of $414.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.15%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.