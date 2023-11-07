Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases 7,034 Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,034 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.24% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $5,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 13.9% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 55,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after buying an additional 6,798 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 7,003 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 14,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 64,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares during the last quarter.

FTSL opened at $45.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.43. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $44.36 and a 1 year high of $46.10.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

