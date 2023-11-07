Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Raises Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $6,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJT. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $247,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $451,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $108.37 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $102.64 and a 52 week high of $121.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.397 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

