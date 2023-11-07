Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Raises Position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 33.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,936 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $6,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth about $6,649,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,330,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $884,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $3,519,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth $25,163,000.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFIC opened at $23.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.40 and its 200-day moving average is $24.03.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.