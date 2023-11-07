Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $5,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on CME. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.00.

CME Group Stock Performance

CME stock opened at $213.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $208.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.50. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.54 and a 1-year high of $221.76. The firm has a market cap of $76.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total transaction of $64,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,719 shares in the company, valued at $5,347,461.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $225,673.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,382.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total value of $64,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,347,461.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,198 shares of company stock valued at $9,692,712. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.