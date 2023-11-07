Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC cut its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,868 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $6,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Square LLC grew its position in Crown Castle by 14.7% during the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 18,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,746,000. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 6.3% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 12,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 0.6% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 90,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,342,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $97.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.72 and a 12-month high of $153.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 21.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.86%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Crown Castle from $137.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Crown Castle from C$113.00 to C$106.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Argus began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.56.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

