Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 141,019 Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,019 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned 0.66% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $9,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $296,000. Legacy Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. now owns 239,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,080,000 after acquiring an additional 10,255 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $674,000. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 53.5% in the second quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 73,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 25,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 40.6% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 342,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,876,000 after acquiring an additional 98,830 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:DFSD opened at $46.44 on Tuesday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $45.43 and a twelve month high of $47.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.48.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

