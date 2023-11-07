Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 2,473 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,473 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 58.8% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 285,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,672,000 after acquiring an additional 105,548 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 47,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 27,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $68.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.16 and a 200-day moving average of $71.30. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $60.76 and a 1-year high of $74.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

