Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 35,470 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 228,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,470 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned about 0.24% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $5,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 203.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 29.1% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of DFAE stock opened at $22.88 on Tuesday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $20.64 and a twelve month high of $24.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.06.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.