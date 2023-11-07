Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 47,447 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 860,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 47,447 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan makes up about 0.8% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $14,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $742,555,000 after buying an additional 41,030,376 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $665,401,000 after acquiring an additional 34,269,435 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $256,613,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 85,155.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,957,118 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $223,122,000 after purchasing an additional 12,941,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,407,000. 62.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $16.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.79 and a 200-day moving average of $16.97. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $19.35. The stock has a market cap of $37.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 15.54%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.73%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

