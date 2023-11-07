Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 548 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $5,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $72,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

IWV opened at $248.48 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $215.94 and a fifty-two week high of $264.27. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $248.40 and a 200-day moving average of $248.46.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

