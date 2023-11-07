Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 571 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $16,283,216,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,114,000. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $93.28 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

