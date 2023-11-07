Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 6,134 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 307,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,134 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up 1.8% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $34,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Theory Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 85,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,397,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,497.4% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after acquiring an additional 30,997 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

IWS opened at $103.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.85. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $97.40 and a 12-month high of $116.73.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.