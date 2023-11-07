Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Holdings Raised by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,119,472 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 119,915 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Chico’s FAS were worth $16,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,334,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $98,420,000 after acquiring an additional 160,139 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,151,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,292,000 after purchasing an additional 777,773 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 5,791,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,852,000 after purchasing an additional 997,578 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,388,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,637,000 after purchasing an additional 24,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,306,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

CHS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lowered shares of Chico’s FAS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $7.60 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th.

Shares of Chico’s FAS stock opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.69. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $7.53. The firm has a market cap of $925.18 million, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business had revenue of $545.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands; and franchise locations in Mexico and domestic airports. The company operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brands.

