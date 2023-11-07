Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.95-$6.03 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.96. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Choice Hotels International also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.95-6.03 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on CHH shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. HSBC assumed coverage on Choice Hotels International in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a hold rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $132.13.

Choice Hotels International Price Performance

CHH traded up $2.51 on Tuesday, hitting $115.71. 276,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.86 and its 200 day moving average is $121.84. Choice Hotels International has a fifty-two week low of $109.19 and a fifty-two week high of $136.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.27.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.05. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 223.30% and a net margin of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $427.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Choice Hotels International

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHH. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 28.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 9.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

Featured Articles

