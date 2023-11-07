Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.95-6.03 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.02.

Choice Hotels International Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of CHH opened at $113.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.27. Choice Hotels International has a 12 month low of $109.19 and a 12 month high of $136.02.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $427.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.69 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 223.30% and a net margin of 19.27%. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Choice Hotels International will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 20.68%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHH. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Choice Hotels International from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a hold rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $132.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Choice Hotels International

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 973.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,942,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668,582 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,740,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,722,000 after purchasing an additional 592,654 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 3,270.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 365,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,951,000 after purchasing an additional 354,634 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 116.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 627,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,006,000 after purchasing an additional 337,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 604.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 364,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,947,000 after buying an additional 312,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

Featured Stories

