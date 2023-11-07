Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $5,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 102,751.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281,754 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,821,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,629,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210,564 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $619,661,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 21.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,107,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,739,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,499 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 165.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,938,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

NYSE CB opened at $219.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $183.40 and a twelve month high of $231.37.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Chubb

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 20.32%.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total value of $141,156.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,351.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total value of $2,010,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 265,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,304,635.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total transaction of $141,156.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,930,351.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,236 shares of company stock worth $4,616,367. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on CB. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.71.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

