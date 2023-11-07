Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Position Cut by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,075 shares during the period. Church & Dwight makes up 1.2% of Investment House LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Investment House LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Church & Dwight worth $15,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 93.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on CHD. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.06.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 1,280 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total transaction of $124,249.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,939.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total value of $8,622,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,715.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 1,280 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total transaction of $124,249.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,939.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 251,342 shares of company stock valued at $24,113,017. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHD traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.64, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.50. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.27 and a fifty-two week high of $100.52.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.29%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Featured Articles

