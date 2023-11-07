Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Bought by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $6,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 88.6% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 93.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $86.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.64, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.51. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.27 and a 52 week high of $100.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.29%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.06.

In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 1,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total value of $124,249.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at $10,914,939.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total transaction of $8,622,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at $722,715.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 1,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total value of $124,249.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,939.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 251,342 shares of company stock worth $24,113,017 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

