CIBC Increases Parkland (TSE:PKI) Price Target to C$50.00

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$48.50 to C$50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on PKI. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Parkland from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Parkland from C$41.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Parkland from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Cormark set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Parkland in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Parkland currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$49.50.

Get Parkland alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Parkland

Parkland Price Performance

Parkland Announces Dividend

PKI stock opened at C$42.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.61. Parkland has a 12 month low of C$24.25 and a 12 month high of C$44.16. The firm has a market cap of C$7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$39.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$36.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.83%.

Parkland Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.