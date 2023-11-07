CIBC Trims Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Target Price to C$36.00

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Free Report) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.00 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Maple Leaf Foods currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$33.86.

MFI opened at C$25.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$26.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$26.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.23, a PEG ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.63. Maple Leaf Foods has a 52 week low of C$18.85 and a 52 week high of C$31.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Maple Leaf Foods’s payout ratio is -26.69%.

In other news, Director Katherine Newell Lemon sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.88, for a total value of C$104,563.55. Insiders own 40.22% of the company’s stock.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. The company produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products; bacon, hams, wieners, and meat snacks; a variety of delicatessen products; and processed chicken products, such as fully cooked chicken breasts and wings, processed turkey products, specialty sausages, cooked meats, sliced meats, cooked sausage products, lunch kits, and canned meats.

