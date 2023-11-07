Cineverse (CNVS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.98 million for the quarter. Cineverse had a negative return on equity of 20.99% and a negative net margin of 10.80%.

Get Cineverse alerts:

Cineverse Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:CNVS opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.16. Cineverse has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $13.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cineverse

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cineverse during the second quarter worth $27,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Cineverse in the second quarter valued at $46,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Cineverse in the second quarter valued at $193,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cineverse in the second quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Cineverse in the second quarter valued at $25,000. 14.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CNVS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cineverse in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Cineverse in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNVS

About Cineverse

(Get Free Report)

Cineverse Corp. operates as a streaming technology and entertainment company. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Equipment, and Content and Entertainment. It owns and operates streaming channels, through its proprietary technology platform. The company also delivers curated content through subscription video on demand (SVOD), dedicated ad-supported (AVOD), and ad-supported streaming linear (FAST) channels, as well as social video streaming services and audio podcasts; operates OTT streaming entertainment channels; and offers monitoring, billing, collection, and verification services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cineverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineverse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.