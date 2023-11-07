Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,218,659 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 297,059 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 0.6% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.13% of Cisco Systems worth $270,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 102,306.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,610,509,846 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $83,327,779,000 after buying an additional 1,608,937,176 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 112,307.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,519,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,835,509,000 after purchasing an additional 59,466,550 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $2,028,781,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,468,315 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,847,331,000 after purchasing an additional 9,614,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,943,593,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160,347 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $143,364.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 278,658,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,365,224,617.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $143,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,658,408 shares in the company, valued at $15,365,224,617.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $338,064.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,542.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,859 shares of company stock worth $2,309,352 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSCO has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.58.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $53.29 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.89 and a 12 month high of $58.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $216.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.01.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.81%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

