Citizens Business Bank Buys Shares of 1,981 International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Citizens Business Bank acquired a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,981 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Price Performance

International Business Machines stock opened at $149.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.89 and a 200-day moving average of $137.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $120.55 and a 52-week high of $153.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.76.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. StockNews.com lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.09.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

