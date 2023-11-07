Citizens Business Bank Makes New Investment in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Citizens Business Bank purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total transaction of $125,986.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,309.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP David Hickey sold 2,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.85, for a total transaction of $826,325.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,199 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,692.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total transaction of $125,986.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,444 shares in the company, valued at $945,309.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,281 shares of company stock worth $1,191,160 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

BDX stock opened at $259.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $75.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.03, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.06. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $217.70 and a twelve month high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

