Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.77-0.83 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.60-2.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.62 billion. Clarivate also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.77-$0.83 EPS.

Clarivate Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Clarivate stock opened at $6.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Clarivate has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $11.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Clarivate from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Clarivate from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays cut Clarivate from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Clarivate from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Clarivate from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLVT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 201.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 40.5% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Clarivate by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Clarivate during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Clarivate during the second quarter worth about $101,000. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc, an information, analytics, and workflow company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, development, protection, commercialization, and measurement of scientific research, innovations, and brands. The company operates through three segments: Academia and Government, Life Sciences and Healthcare, and Intellectual Property.

