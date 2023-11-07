CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76.

CNH Industrial Stock Down 10.2 %

CNHI stock opened at $10.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 7.47 and a quick ratio of 5.99. CNH Industrial has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $17.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.64.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CNHI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CNH Industrial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.31 to $15.11 in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of CNH Industrial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNH Industrial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 437.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 117.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.