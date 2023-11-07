Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) PT Raised to C$65.00 at CIBC

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Free Report) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Desjardins reduced their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$77.00 to C$73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$93.00 to C$84.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$96.00 to C$87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$75.00 to C$64.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$75.50 to C$72.75 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$70.81.

TSE:CCA opened at C$55.56 on Friday. Cogeco Communications has a 52-week low of C$54.00 and a 52-week high of C$82.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.92, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of C$1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$61.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$64.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.854 per share. This is an increase from Cogeco Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Cogeco Communications’s payout ratio is currently 34.14%.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

