Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Bought by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,569 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $4,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 19.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,022 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.5% during the first quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 6,845 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,814,944. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $52.73 and a 12 month high of $72.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.05. The company has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.22%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

