Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Receives $43.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.67.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on COHU shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Cohu from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Cohu from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohu

In related news, VP Ian P. Lawee sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $75,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 53,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,995,369.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohu by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,357,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,099,000 after acquiring an additional 29,833 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cohu in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cohu by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 277,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cohu by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 54,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after buying an additional 5,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares during the period. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohu Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:COHU opened at $30.77 on Tuesday. Cohu has a 1 year low of $29.07 and a 1 year high of $43.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 5.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.70.

About Cohu

(Get Free Report)

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

Featured Stories

