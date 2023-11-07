Compass (NYSE:COMP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. Compass had a negative return on equity of 90.76% and a negative net margin of 10.10%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. Compass updated its Q4 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE COMP opened at $2.11 on Tuesday. Compass has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $5.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.72 and a 200 day moving average of $3.22.

In other news, COO Gregory M. Hart sold 40,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $147,328.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 806,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,960,273.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Compass news, COO Gregory M. Hart sold 49,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $177,148.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 757,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,726,661.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory M. Hart sold 40,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $147,328.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 806,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,960,273.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,164 shares of company stock valued at $528,937 in the last ninety days. 6.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Compass from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Compass from $4.00 to $2.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Gordon Haskett cut Compass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Compass in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Compass from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.58.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

