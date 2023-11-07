Complete Solaria (CSLR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Complete Solaria (NASDAQ:CSLR – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 14th. Analysts expect Complete Solaria to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Complete Solaria Stock Performance

Shares of Complete Solaria stock opened at $1.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.84. Complete Solaria has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $16.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Complete Solaria in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Complete Solaria

Complete Solaria, Inc provides solar technology, services, and installation services. It offers solar panel designing and installation services, as well as develops a solar digital platform for homeowners and installers. The company also provide financing for solar panels. Complete Solaria, Inc was founded in 2000 and is based in Fremont, California.

