Concord Wealth Partners Acquires 1,173 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,277 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,027,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,402,644,000 after buying an additional 94,095 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,677,613 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $905,804,000 after purchasing an additional 276,958 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 126.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,239,904 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $500,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367,141 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,996,824 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $442,408,000 after purchasing an additional 195,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,536,039 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $416,436,000 after purchasing an additional 60,213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 4,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total transaction of $504,358.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,391,364.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 4,851 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total transaction of $504,358.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,391,364.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total transaction of $94,842.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,985.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,962 shares of company stock valued at $6,225,401. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWKS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Summit Insights cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Mizuho cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.88.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $90.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.33. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.06 and a 1 year high of $123.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.23.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.30. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 19.74%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 41.91%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

