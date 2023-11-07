Concord Wealth Partners Acquires 1,186 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,709 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in EOG Resources were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1,136.4% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 272 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total value of $595,088.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,994,066.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on EOG. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $155.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.54.

EOG Resources Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $126.45 on Tuesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.52 and a 52-week high of $150.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.03. The firm has a market cap of $73.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.51.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 22.24%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

