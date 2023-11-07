Concord Wealth Partners Acquires 151 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Fiserv were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter worth $36,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Fiserv by 652.9% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $119.54 on Tuesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $122.39. The company has a market capitalization of $75.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

