Concord Wealth Partners Acquires 284 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,059 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $37,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.59.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS stock opened at $71.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.27. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $64.41 and a 12 month high of $104.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $91.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.58.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

