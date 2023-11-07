Concord Wealth Partners Boosts Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $11,415,340,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,510,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth $243,121,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $91.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.01, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.70. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $76.94 and a 12 month high of $100.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

In other Emerson Electric news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,598.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.53.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

