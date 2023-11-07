Concord Wealth Partners Boosts Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Altria Group were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 346.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 153.8% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on MO. Bank of America decreased their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.53.

Altria Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $40.54 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $51.57. The company has a market capitalization of $71.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.14.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.67%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.84%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

