Concord Wealth Partners Boosts Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 668 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1,333.3% during the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on KMB. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $125.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.93.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total value of $664,835.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,394.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $360,678.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 1.1 %

KMB opened at $120.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.84. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $116.32 and a one year high of $147.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.16. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 292.92% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.