Concord Wealth Partners Buys 111 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,247 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Salesforce were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 0.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,778 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 4,545 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Hyperion Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 0.9% in the second quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $207.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $201.86 billion, a PE ratio of 130.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $238.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $209.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.57.

Insider Activity

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total transaction of $3,111,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,176,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,260,351.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $551,670.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,780,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total value of $3,111,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,176,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,260,351.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 668,063 shares of company stock valued at $139,991,119 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $229.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.28.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Salesforce

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.