Concord Wealth Partners Buys 1,190 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,961 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Applied Materials were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 173.9% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 110.0% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at $15,907,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.59.

Applied Materials Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $140.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.30. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.10 and a 52-week high of $155.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.98.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 49.29%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.89%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

