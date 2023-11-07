Concord Wealth Partners Buys 514 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at $16,798,050,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Sturgeon Ventures LLP bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.25.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of ITW opened at $231.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.01. The firm has a market cap of $69.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.87 and a 1-year high of $264.19.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.32%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Articles

