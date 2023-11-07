Concord Wealth Partners Buys 743 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 59.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 743 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in M&T Bank were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, CFO Daryl N. Bible purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $111.04 per share, for a total transaction of $555,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 32,876 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,551.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other M&T Bank news, CFO Daryl N. Bible bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $111.04 per share, for a total transaction of $555,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,551.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $110,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,055 shares in the company, valued at $669,561.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.65 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $142.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.62.

M&T Bank Stock Down 1.0 %

MTB stock opened at $121.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $172.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.14 and a 200 day moving average of $125.00.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.10. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.01%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

See Also

