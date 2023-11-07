Concord Wealth Partners Cuts Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Concord Wealth Partners lowered its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 99,910.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,018,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $350,886,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,328,001 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,326,637 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,089,467,000 after purchasing an additional 855,220 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,283,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,275,277,000 after purchasing an additional 241,992 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,617,604 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,405,781,000 after buying an additional 270,260 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,445,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,422,977,000 after buying an additional 275,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $187.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $186.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.19. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96. The firm has a market cap of $123.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.75.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

