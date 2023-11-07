Concord Wealth Partners Grows Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in KLA were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shelton Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 7.9% during the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 12,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in KLA by 93.3% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of KLA by 5.1% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 42,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the second quarter worth $347,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 11.4% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KLAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of KLA from $445.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna upped their price target on KLA from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $507.24.

KLA Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $498.86 on Tuesday. KLA Co. has a one year low of $328.43 and a one year high of $520.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $475.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $460.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 23.16 EPS for the current year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.32%.

KLA declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In related news, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total transaction of $254,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,394.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total transaction of $254,485.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,394.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 2,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.55, for a total value of $1,243,795.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,360.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,276 shares of company stock valued at $2,922,795 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.