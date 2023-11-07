Concord Wealth Partners Has $249,000 Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 229.6% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 8,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 5,576 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,599,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 246,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,943 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $93.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $108.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.15 and a 200-day moving average of $96.65.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.